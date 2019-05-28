Tony-winner Chuck Cooper cheers Tony-nominee daughter, Lilli

This April 12, 2019 photo shows actress Lilli Cooper posing for a portrait with her father, actor Chuck Cooper in New York. Lilli Cooper earned her first Tony Award nomination for her role in “Tootsie.” Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision

If rising Broadway star Lilli Cooper needs a bit of career advice, she knows where to turn: Her father has been there, seen that and done that.

Cooper, who earned her first Tony Award nomination this month in "Tootsie," is the daughter of Chuck Cooper, the Tony-winning actor of 15 Broadway shows.

The chances that anyone makes it on Broadway are small. The chances that an offspring makes it as well are smaller still. The Coopers recognize this.

Says Lilli: "We're constantly pinching ourselves."

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Growing up with a dad whose job wasn't the traditional 9-to-5 wasn't always easy, and the three Cooper children witnessed not only the attention their dad got in a big Broadway show but also the months of unemployment.