Chicago plays Los Angeles, looks to build on Hamels’ strong showing

Los Angeles Angels (29-30, third in the AL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (31-26, second in the AL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Cam Bedrosian (2-3, 3.08 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) Cubs: Jon Lester (3-4, 3.59 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Both Los Angeles and Chicago are looking to win the series with a victory.

The Cubs are 18-10 in home games. Chicago has a team on-base percentage of .338, good for fourth in the National League. Anthony Rizzo leads the lineup with a mark of .402.

The Angels are 14-16 in road games. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .260 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the MLB. David Fletcher leads the team with an average of .323. The Angels won the last meeting 6-5. Ty Buttrey recorded his first victory and Fletcher went 1-for-3 with an RBI for Los Angeles. Kyle Hendricks registered his third loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rizzo leads the Cubs with 16 home runs and is slugging .590. David Bote is 10-for-27 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Mike Trout leads the Angels with 14 home runs home runs and is slugging .609. Kole Calhoun is 11-for-30 with three doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 2-8, .233 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Angels: 7-3, .292 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: 10-day IL (hand), Pedro Strop: 10-day IL (hamstring), Brandon Morrow: 60-day IL (elbow), Mike Montgomery: day-to-day (finger), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: 10-day IL (wrist), Tony Barnette: 60-day IL (shoulder).

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Harvey: 10-day IL (back), Justin Upton: 60-day IL (toe), Michael Hermosillo: 60-day IL (groin), Andrelton Simmons: 10-day IL (ankle), Zack Cozart: 10-day IL (shoulder), Kevan Smith: 7-day IL (concussion).