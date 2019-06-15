Actress Jennifer Garner visits migrant shelter in New Mexico

Actress Jennifer Garner has paid a visit to an emergency migrant shelter in southern New Mexico to meet with migrant families.

The Deming Headlight reports the actress visited the Southwestern New Mexico State Fairgrounds in Deming, New Mexico, Wednesday and was later seen playing with the children.

Luna County Detention Center Director Chris Brice, who is overseeing operations, confirmed her appearance during a regular county meeting on Thursday. Brice said the actress is a national board member of Save the Children, a charity organization that helps children.

Garner is best known for the television series "Alias." Garner also starred in "Daredevil" and its spin-off "Elektra."