Man dies while attending Bonnaroo music festival

Bonnaroo officials say a 27-year-old man has died while attending the Tennessee music festival.

Festival organizers told news outlets in a statement that a medical situation was reported Saturday at a campsite. They said the man, who was camping with his father, was found unresponsive but breathing. Emergency workers responded and administered CPR. The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The statement said the man's cause of death wasn't immediately known, but it appears that he had an underlying medical condition.

No further information was immediately available.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The music festival continued on Sunday.