Massachusetts art museum gets $10M gift

The Worcester Art Museum in Massachusetts has received a $10 million gift it will use to address both its immediate needs as well as its long-term financial health.

The gift from the C. Jean & Myles McDonough Charitable Foundation is the largest in the museum's roughly 120-year history.

The foundation previously donated $4 million to the museum's endowment in 2015 and for naming the directorship.

Neil McDonough, Jean McDonough's son, said in a statement that the gift is "an opportunity to strengthen the museum's current operations, encourage growth of the endowment, and support its ambitious plans for the future."

The museum, founded in 1896, has a collection of 38,000 objects from the Americas, Europe and Asia, some dating to 3,000 B.C.