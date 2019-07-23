Tigers play the Phillies following Alexander’s strong outing

Philadelphia Phillies (52-48, third in the NL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (30-65, fifth in the NL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (8-2, 3.77 ERA) Tigers: Matthew Boyd (6-8, 4.13 ERA)

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Tyler Alexander. Alexander went seven innings, giving up one run on three hits against Toronto.

The Tigers are 13-34 in home games. Detroit's team on-base percentage of .291 is last in the American League. Miguel Cabrera leads the team with an OBP of .342.

The Phillies are 22-27 on the road. Philadelphia is slugging .417 as a unit. Scott Kingery leads the team with a slugging percentage of .525.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Castellanos leads the Tigers with 47 extra base hits and is batting .283. Harold Castro has 12 hits and is batting .324 over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 46 extra base hits and is slugging .520. Bryce Harper is 11-for-36 with five doubles, a home run and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, .250 batting average, 7.20 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

Phillies: 5-5, .217 batting average, 5.24 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Tigers Injuries: Spencer Turnbull: 10-day IL (back), Tyson Ross: 60-day IL (nerve), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Josh Harrison: 60-day IL (hamstring), Grayson Greiner: 10-day IL (back).

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 60-day IL (elbow), Edubray Ramos: 10-day IL (shoulder), Pat Neshek: 60-day IL (hamstring), Tommy Hunter: 10-day IL (forearm), Jerad Eickhoff: 10-day IL (biceps), Seranthony Dominguez: 60-day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew McCutchen: 60-day IL (knee), Jay Bruce: 10-day IL (oblique), Jean Segura: day-to-day (heel soreness), Sean Rodriguez: 10-day IL (abdominal).