Marvel celebrates 80th anniversary with massive comic

By ANTHONY McCARTNEY AP Entertainment Writer

This image provided by Marvel Comics shows a page devoted to 1944 from Marvel Comics #1000, the publisher’s 80th anniversary issue. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, and features a page devoted to each year of Marvel’s history through panels that explore its superheroes, like Captain America.
LOS ANGELES

Marvel Comics is celebrating its 80th anniversary with a massive issue that pays tribute to its history and introduces a new object with implications for the superhero universe going forward.

The issue, available Wednesday, pays homage to many of Marvel's most recognizable characters, including Iron Man, the Hulk, Spider-Man, and also spotlights some lesser-known ones. The issue, called Marvel 1000, devotes one page to each year of Marvel's history with a mix of serious and humorous stories, like Dr. Strange's struggle has to keep his magic cape smelling fresh.

It also introduces a black mask that allows its wearer to have a fighting chance against even the strongest superheroes.

There are several pages by guest writers, including authors Neil Gaiman and Brad Meltzer, basketball great Kareem Abdul-Jabar and film directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.

