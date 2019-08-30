Meet Todrick Hall, a Taylor Swift pal who preaches inclusion

Todrick Hall, left, and Taylor Swift accept the video for good award for "You Need to Calm Down" at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Newark, N.J. Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision

Todrick Hall has been preaching about inclusion, self-acceptance and gay pride for much of his career.

So it made sense that he would preach about those messages as he accepted an MTV Video Music Award on behalf of Taylor Swift for her anti-hate anthem "You Need to Calm Down."

The clip, which he co-produced, is another example of material he's created that promotes self-pride in an effervescent manner.

He says his latest album, "Haus Party, Pt. 1," makes people want to dance in heels and want music that makes them feel free and unapologetic about being who they are.