Detroit Youth Choir finishes second in TV talent competition

The Detroit Youth Choir came in second in the finale of season 14 of the reality talent competition "America's Got Talent."

The choir was topped Wednesday by Kodi Lee, who wins $1 million and a headline performance at Paris Hotel Casino in Las Vegas.

The choir's finals performance of "Can't Hold Us" by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis received rave reviews from the four judges. Gabrielle Union said the group represented the excellence in many people that "get overlooked and cast to the side."

The choir, whose members range in ages of 8 to 18, finished ahead of eight other finalists.

The choir is part of the nonprofit Detroit Youth Concert Choir & Performing Arts Company. They are slated to perform the opening act during the 93rd America's Thanksgiving Parade on Nov. 28 in Detroit.