Julia Louis-Dreyfus comes short of making Emmy history

Julia Louis-Dreyfus arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has come short of making Emmy history for the most overall acting wins.

The "Veep" actress Sunday lost her shot at a ninth statuette as an actress, losing the best comedy crown to Phoebe Waller-Bridge of "Fleabag."

Louis-Dreyfus was hoping to best Cloris Leachman's haul of eight acting wins.

The "Seinfeld" alum went into the night with a career tally of 11 and the chance to win two more for producing and acting in "Veep." But both those awards eluded her.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Her mantel includes three Emmys for producing "Veep," one for her supporting turn on "Seinfeld" in 1996 and another for starring on "The New Adventures of Old Christine" in 2006. She then became the first actress to win the comedy acting award six times in a row for the same role.