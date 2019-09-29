Nationals play Indians, look to continue 7-game win streak

Cleveland Indians (93-68, second in the AL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (92-69, second in the AL East)

Washington; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Mike Clevinger (13-3, 2.39 ERA) Nationals: Joe Ross (3-4, 5.90 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Washington enters the matchup as winners of their last seven games.

The Nationals are 49-31 in home games. The Washington offense has compiled a .264 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the National League. Anthony Rendon leads the team with an average of .319.

The Indians are 44-36 on the road. The Cleveland pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.78, Shane Bieber leads the staff with a mark of 3.28. The Nationals won the last meeting 10-7. Daniel Hudson earned his ninth victory and Gerardo Parra went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for Washington. Adam Plutko took his fifth loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rendon leads the Nationals with 174 hits and is batting .319. Trea Turner is 14-for-42 with five doubles, five home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

Francisco Lindor leads the Indians with 168 hits and is batting .283. Oscar Mercado is 6-for-40 with a double, three home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 9-1, .281 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

Indians: 5-5, .231 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm), Roenis Elias: (hamstring), Spencer Kieboom: (elbow).

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: (groin), Jefry Rodriguez: (shoulder), Tyler Olson: (undisclosed), Corey Kluber: (arm), A.J. Cole: (shoulder), Cody Anderson: (elbow), Tyler Naquin: (knee), Jason Kipnis: (wrist), Christian Arroyo: (forearm).