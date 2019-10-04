The Latest: Wife: Family feels remorse over warehouse deaths

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the City of Oakland shows the burned warehouse after the deadly fire that broke out on Dec. 2, 2016, in Oakland, Calif. Derick Almena who was in charge of the artists' work-live warehouse that burned three years ago, killing 36, is due back in court Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, for a possible retrial. Almena's previous trial ended in a hung jury. (City of Oakland via AP, File)

The Latest on the trial against a man who will be retried on involuntary manslaughter charges after a fire in a California warehouse killed 36 partygoers (all times local):

11:05 a.m.

The wife of the man facing a re-trial for allegedly turning a San Francisco Bay Area warehouse into a cluttered maze that killed 36 during a fire says the family feels deep remorse over the deaths.

Alameda County prosecutors said Friday they will retry Derick Almena on manslaughter charges after a jury deadlocked last month.

Almena's wife Micah Allison says she is saddened that the judge refused to lower her husband's bail so he could return home to his children. He has been jailed for more than two years.

She says the family will never be the same and that there is "absolutely no way that anyone has not grown or changed from this situation."

The Dec. 2, 2016, fire broke out during an electronic music party at a warehouse known as the Ghost Ship in Oakland. Almena founded the warehouse known as the Ghost Ship.

_______

10:15 a.m.

Prosecutors say they will re-try a man on manslaughter charges for allegedly turning a San Francisco Bay Area warehouse into a cluttered maze that killed 36 at a party.

Alameda County jurors last month could not agree on a verdict against 49-year-old Derick Almena, splitting 10-2 in favor of finding Almena guilty. They acquitted 29-year-old Max Harris.

The Dec. 2, 2016, fire broke out during an electronic music party at a warehouse known as the Ghost Ship in Oakland.

Prosecutors allege Almena was criminally negligent when he illegally converted the industrial building into a residence for artists and held unpermitted events inside.

Almena's attorneys argued that city workers were to blame for not raising concerns about fire hazards in the warehouse.