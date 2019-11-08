Atlanta plays Sacramento in cross-conference game

Sacramento Kings (2-6, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (3-4, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

Atlanta faces Sacramento in a non-conference matchup.

Atlanta went 29-53 overall during the 2018-19 season while going 17-24 at home. The Hawks averaged 8.2 steals, 5.1 blocks and 17 turnovers per game last season.

Sacramento finished 39-43 overall a season ago while going 15-26 on the road. The Kings shot 46.4% from the field and 37.8% from 3-point range last season.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Hawks Injuries: Evan Turner: out (achilles), Cameron Reddish: day to day (shoulder), Chandler Parsons: out (knee), Allen Crabbe III: out (knee).

Kings Injuries: Harry Giles III: day to day (knee), Marvin Bagley III: out (thumb), Dewayne Dedmon: day to day (knee).