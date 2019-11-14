William & Mary plays Hampton

Hampton (2-0) vs. William & Mary (3-0)

Kaplan Arena, Williamsburg, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton and William & Mary both look to put winning streaks together . Both squads are coming off of victories on Tuesday. William & Mary earned an 80-79 win at Wofford, while Hampton won easily 95-63 at home against The Apprentice School.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: William & Mary's Nathan Knight has averaged 19.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and two blocks while Andy Van Vliet has put up 15.7 points and 8.7 rebounds. For the Pirates, Jermaine Marrow has averaged 29.5 points, 5.5 assists and 2.5 steals while Davion Warren has put up 14.5 points and nine rebounds.MIGHTY MARROW: Marrow has connected on 43.8 percent of the 16 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converted 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Hampton has held opposing teams to 27.4 percent shooting from the field this year, the fifth-lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

