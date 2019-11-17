Oakland plays host to Hartford

Hartford (3-1) vs. Oakland (3-2)

Athletics Center Orena, Oakland, Michigan; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hartford takes on Oakland in an early season matchup. Both teams last saw action this past Saturday. Hartford knocked off Gordon College by seven at home, while Oakland fell to Maryland on the road, 80-50.

TEAM LEADERS: Xavier Hill-Mais is putting up 13.4 points and seven rebounds to lead the way for the Golden Grizzlies. Complementing Hill-Mais is Daniel Oladapo, who is maintaining an average of 11.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. The Hawks have been led by Hunter Marks, who is averaging 11.5 points and 6.3 rebounds.MIGHTY MARKS: Marks has connected on 41.2 percent of the 17 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 4 for 13 over the last three games. He's also made 76.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Golden Grizzlies have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Hawks. Oakland has 35 assists on 64 field goals (54.7 percent) over its previous three games while Hartford has assists on 37 of 74 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Oakland has attempted the second-most free throws among all Horizon teams. The Golden Grizzlies have averaged 22.6 foul shots per game this season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25