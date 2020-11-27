Sport company, owner plead guilty to illegal distribution

A North Carolina man and his sport supplement company have pleaded guilty to a felony charge connected to the sale of unapproved new drugs.

The office of the U.S. Attorney in Roanoke in a news release said Brian Michael Parks, 47, of Apex, North Carolina, and MedFitRX, Inc, now known as MedFit Sarmacuticals Inc., based in Cary, North Carolina, pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Virginia to distributing unapproved new drugs with the intent to mislead and defraud the Food and Drug Administration and consumers.

Parks also agreed to forfeit $1.2 million in sales of MedFitRX products across the U.S. in stores and online, the news release said.

Parks admitted that from approximately June 2017 to September 2019, he and his company unlawfully distributed Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators, or “SARMs,” and other substances not approved by the FDA.

SARMs are described as synthetic chemicals designed to copy the effects of testosterone and other anabolic steroids. The FDA warned against using SARMs, and issued a warning in 2017 that SARMs have been linked to life-threatening reactions and could increase the risk of heart attack and stroke.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 16.