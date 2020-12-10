Iona, Fairfield start conference play

Iona (1-2, 0-0) vs. Fairfield (0-4, 0-0)

Webster Bank Arena at Harbor Yard, Bridgeport, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield hosts Iona as conference play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, Iona finished with nine wins and 11 losses, while Fairfield won eight games and lost 12.

SENIOR STUDS: Fairfield has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jesus Cruz, Taj Benning, Caleb Green and Tshiefu Ngalakulondi have combined to account for 65 percent of all Stags scoring this season.ROCK-SOLID ROSS: Isaiah Ross has connected on 41.7 percent of the 24 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 10 for 24 over the last three games. He's also made 85.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Fairfield gets to the line more often than any other MAAC team. The Stags have averaged 17.3 foul shots per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25