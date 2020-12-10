Conference play starts for Rider, Manhattan

Rider (0-2, 0-0) vs. Manhattan (0-0, 0-0)

Draddy Gymnasium, Riverdale, New York; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider visits Manhattan as conference play starts for both teams. Rider fell short in an 82-79 game at St. John's on Tuesday. Manhattan went 13-18 last year and finished eighth in the MAAC.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: .DWIGHT FROM DISTANCE: Through two games, Dwight Murray Jr. has connected on 44.4 percent of the nine 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also made 70 percent of his foul shots this season.

LAST YEAR: These conference foes matched up on two occasions during the 2019-20 season, with Rider sweeping the series.

DID YOU KNOW: Rider went 12-8 against in-conference foes last season. In those 20 games, the Broncs gave up 67.6 points per game while scoring just 70.7 per matchup. Manhattan went 8-12 overall in MAAC play, scoring 63.6 points and giving up 65.7 per game in the process.

