Bama plays host to Furman

Furman (5-1) vs. Alabama (3-2)

Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama plays host to Furman in a non-conference matchup. Each team last played this past Saturday. Furman easily beat Flagler by 25 at home, while Alabama fell to Clemson in Atlanta, 64-56.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The do-everything Mike Bothwell is averaging 17.7 points, five rebounds and 4.2 assists to lead the way for the Paladins. Clay Mounce is also a key contributor, producing 15.8 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. The Crimson Tide have been led by Herbert Jones, who is averaging 12.8 points and 6.4 rebounds.MIGHTY MIKE: Bothwell has connected on 37.5 percent of the 24 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 8 for 16 over his last three games. He's also made 84 percent of his free throws this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Paladins have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Tide. Alabama has an assist on 41 of 75 field goals (54.7 percent) across its previous three matchups while Furman has assists on 53 of 84 field goals (63.1 percent) during its past three games.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the P.M. Report and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

DID YOU KNOW: Alabama has committed a turnover on just 17.2 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all SEC teams. The Crimson Tide have turned the ball over only 12.8 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25