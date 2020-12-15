Audiobooks-Top Fixture Delayed

You're open to all sorts of inspiration on this day so let it flood your mind. You can sort it out later on, but right now you should be allowing your thoughts to flow in many interesting directions. Jot down your ideas in case you forget them again, because there's a chance that you might be slightly forgetful or absent-minded right now.

Taurus

Are you in listening mode this day? Let's hope so because someone wants to bend your ear and they're hoping that you can spare the time and energy for them. Although your first instincts may tell you to give them plenty of advice, try to stop yourself volunteering it unless it's asked for. Even then, you may get the sense that you're really being asked to listen, not talk.