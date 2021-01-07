Little Rock, La.-Lafeyette meet in conference play

Arkansas-Little Rock (6-3, 2-0) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (7-2, 1-1)

Cajun Dome, Lafayette, Louisiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sun Belt foes meet as Arkansas-Little Rock squares off against Louisiana-Lafayette. Each team last played this past Saturday. Arkansas-Little Rock won 75-62 over Texas-Arlington, while Louisiana-Lafayette fell to Texas State, 71-59.

STEPPING UP: The Trojans are led by Ruot Monyyong and Nikola Maric. Monyyong is averaging 12.7 points and 9.4 rebounds while Maric is accounting for 15 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. The Ragin' Cajuns have been led by Mylik Wilson and Cedric Russell, who have combined to score 32.2 points per outing.MIGHTY MYLIK: Wilson has connected on 13.6 percent of the 22 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converted 81.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Ragin' Cajuns are 6-0 when recording at least 10 offensive rebounds and 1-2 when they fall shy of that mark. The Trojans are 5-0 when the team blocks at least two shots and 1-3 when they fall short of that total.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Trojans have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Cajuns. Louisiana-Lafayette has 39 assists on 74 field goals (52.7 percent) across its previous three games while Arkansas-Little Rock has assists on 53 of 88 field goals (60.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Louisiana-Lafayette is ranked first in the Sun Belt with an average of 77 possessions per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25