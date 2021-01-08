Entertainment

Lasorda, fiery Hall of Fame Dodgers manager, dies at 93

By BETH HARRIS AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES

Tommy Lasorda, the fiery Hall of Fame manager who guided the Los Angeles Dodgers to two World Series titles and later became an ambassador for the sport he loved during his 71 years with the franchise, has died. He was 93.

The Dodgers said Friday that he had a heart attack at his home in Fullerton, California. Resuscitation attempts were made en route to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday.

Lasorda had a history of heart problems, including a heart attack in 1996 that ended his managerial career.

He spent the last 14 years with the Dodgers as special adviser to the chairman.

