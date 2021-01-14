Youngstown St., Oakland meet in conference play

Youngstown State (6-5, 3-5) vs. Oakland (3-12, 3-5)

Athletics Center Orena, Oakland, Michigan; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland plays host to Youngstown State in a Horizon matchup. Both squads are coming off of losses this past Saturday. Oakland lost 87-78 in Green Bay to Green Bay, while Youngstown State fell 93-55 at Wright State.

.

RAMPING IT UP: The Golden Grizzlies have scored 74.5 points per game and allowed 81.4 points per game across eight conference games. Those figures both represent moves in the right direction from the 79 points scored and 88.9 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.

CREATING OFFENSE: Jalen Moore has either made or assisted on 60 percent of all Oakland field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 22 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Oakland is 0-9 this year when it scores 73 points or fewer and 3-3 when it scores at least 74.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Youngstown State is a perfect 5-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.7 percent or less. The Penguins are 1-5 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Oakland is ranked first in the Horizon with an average of 73.5 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25