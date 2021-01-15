Buffalo plays Washington in division showdown

Washington Capitals (1-0-0, third in the East Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (0-1-0, sixth in the East Division)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Division foes Buffalo and Washington hit the ice.

Buffalo finished 10-12-2 in division action and 20-11-4 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Sabres scored 193 total goals last season while collecting 315 assists.

Washington finished 41-20-8 overall and 11-12-2 in division play during the 2019-20 season. The Capitals averaged 4.3 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes per game.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

INJURIES: Sabres: None listed.

Capitals: Michal Kempny: out (lower body).