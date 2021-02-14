Hampton, Longwood meet in conference play

Hampton (9-10, 8-6) vs. Longwood (8-14, 7-9)

Willett Hall, Farmville, Virginia; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood hosts Hampton in a Big South matchup. Each team is coming off of a home victory on Friday. Longwood earned a 78-71 win over Gardner-Webb, while Hampton won 62-57 over Presbyterian.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Longwood's Justin Hill has averaged 11.8 points and 4.4 rebounds while Juan Munoz has put up 12 points. For the Pirates, Davion Warren has averaged 21.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.1 steals while Russell Dean has put up 10.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Warren has made or assisted on 52 percent of all Hampton field goals over the last three games. Warren has accounted for 24 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Longwood is 6-0 when it limits opposing offenses to 60 or fewer points, and 2-14 when opponents exceed 60 points. Hampton is 7-0 when holding opponents to 71 points or fewer, and 2-10 on the year when teams score any more than 71.

STREAK SCORING: Longwood has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 71 points while giving up 60.4.

DID YOU KNOW: Hampton has committed a turnover on just 17.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the top rate among all Big South teams. The Pirates have turned the ball over only 12.8 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25