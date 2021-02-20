Boston plays New Orleans, aims to break road skid

Boston Celtics (15-14, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (12-17, 12th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston will try to break its three-game road slide when the Celtics visit New Orleans.

The Pelicans are 7-7 in home games. New Orleans ranks sixth in the league with 51 points in the paint led by Zion Williamson averaging 18.6.

The Celtics are 7-9 on the road. Boston is ninth in the NBA in 3-point percentage, shooting 37.7% as a team from deep this season. Jaylen Brown leads them shooting 41.6% from 3-point range.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lonzo Ball leads the Pelicans with 5.0 assists and scores 14.3 points per game. Brandon Ingram is averaging 24 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Jayson Tatum is second on the Celtics averaging 4.8 assists while scoring 25.8 points per game. Brown is averaging 18.4 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 36.0% over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 122.5 points, 44.3 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119 points on 50.4% shooting.

Celtics: 4-6, averaging 108.9 points, 42.2 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.1 points on 47.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Steven Adams: out (ankle).

Celtics: Romeo Langford: out (right wrist), Marcus Smart: out (calf).