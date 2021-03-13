Suns play the Pacers on 5-game win streak

Indiana Pacers (16-20, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (25-11, second in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix aims to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Suns take on Indiana.

The Suns are 12-6 on their home court. Phoenix has an 11-5 record against teams below .500.

The Pacers are 9-9 on the road. Indiana averages 41.6 rebounds per game and is 7-18 when opponents grab more rebounds.

The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Suns defeated the Pacers 125-117 in their last matchup on Jan. 9. Mikal Bridges led Phoenix with 34 points, and Domantas Sabonis paced Indiana scoring 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jae Crowder leads the Suns with 2.4 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 10.2 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Deandre Ayton is averaging 15.7 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 62.4% over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Malcolm Brogdon leads the Pacers averaging 21.4 points while adding 4.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. Sabonis is averaging 19.9 points and 10.6 rebounds while shooting 50.4% over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 8-2, averaging 122.2 points, 39.8 rebounds, 30.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 52.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.2 points on 46.7% shooting.

Pacers: 3-7, averaging 112.8 points, 39.4 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.9 points on 49.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Suns: Cameron Johnson: out (health and safety protocols), Devin Booker: day to day (knee).

Pacers: Caris LeVert: out (kidney), TJ Warren: out (foot).