Heat play the Grizzlies, look for 6th straight victory

Miami Heat (22-18, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (17-19, 10th in the Western Conference)

Memphis; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

LINE: Heat -2; over/under is 220.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami will attempt to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Heat take on Memphis.

The Grizzlies have gone 8-12 in home games. Memphis ranks third in the Western Conference with 11 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonas Valanciunas averaging 3.8.

The Heat are 10-10 on the road. Miami has a 17-7 record against teams under .500.

The Grizzlies and Heat meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Valanciunas leads the Grizzlies with 11.9 rebounds and averages 16.2 points. Valanciunas is averaging 13.7 rebounds and 16.2 points per game over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Jimmy Butler leads the Heat averaging 21.7 points while adding 7.5 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game. Kelly Olynyk is shooting 50.4% and averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 113.2 points, 46.8 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points on 46.0% shooting.

Heat: 9-1, averaging 106.7 points, 42.5 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.2 points on 43.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee).

Heat: Avery Bradley: out (calf).