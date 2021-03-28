Golden State plays Chicago on 3-game home slide

Chicago Bulls (19-25, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (22-24, 10th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State hosts Chicago looking to end its three-game home losing streak.

The Warriors have gone 13-9 at home. Golden State averages 42.7 rebounds per game and is 10-2 when winning the rebound battle.

The Bulls are 10-9 on the road. Chicago has a 16-8 record against teams below .500.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Warriors won 129-128 in the last meeting on Dec. 27. Stephen Curry led Golden State with 36 points, and Zach LaVine led Chicago with 33 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Wiggins is second on the Warriors averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 18.1 points per game while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Jordan Poole is averaging three made 3-pointers and 19.7 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Tomas Satoransky ranks second on the Bulls averaging 4.7 assists while scoring 7.7 points per game. Nikola Vucevic is shooting 56.3% and averaging 21 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 3-7, averaging 108.2 points, 40 rebounds, 26 assists, eight steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.8 points on 49.0% shooting.

Bulls: 3-7, averaging 105.5 points, 47.7 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points on 46.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Warriors: Stephen Curry: out (tailbone), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).

Bulls: Daniel Theis: out (not with team), Zach LaVine: day to day (ankle).