Oklahoma City plays Detroit in non-conference play

Detroit Pistons (14-35, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (20-29, 13th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Detroit Pistons in out-of-conference play.

The Thunder have gone 9-15 in home games. Oklahoma City averages 45 rebounds per game and is 8-21 when outrebounded by opponents.

The Pistons are 5-20 on the road. Detroit has a 10-34 record when giving up over 100 points.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Al Horford ranks second on the Thunder scoring 14.2 points per game, and is averaging 6.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Moses Brown is averaging 12.8 rebounds and 11.9 points per game over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Wayne Ellington leads the Pistons averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers while scoring 10.3 points per game and shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc. Jerami Grant is averaging 18.9 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 37.8% over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 3-7, averaging 102.9 points, 46.9 rebounds, 19.7 assists, seven steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.4 points on 49.0% shooting.

Pistons: 4-6, averaging 104.9 points, 43 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points on 46.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Thunder: Darius Bazley: out (shoulder), Mike Muscala: out (ankle), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: out (foot), Luguentz Dort: out (concussion protocol).

Pistons: Jahlil Okafor: out (knee), Rodney McGruder: out (elbow).