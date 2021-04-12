Chicago plays New England in season opener

New England Revolution vs. Chicago Fire

Chicago; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago opens the season at home against New England.

The Fire finished 5-10-8 overall and 5-4-3 at home a season ago. Chicago scored 33 goals last season, averaging 0.6 per game.

The Revolution went 8-7-8 overall and 6-4-3 on the road a season ago. New England scored 33 goals a season ago, averaging 0.6 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Chicago: Luka Stojanovic (injured), Kenneth Kronholm (injured), Andre Reynolds II (injured).

New England: Luis Caicedo (injured).