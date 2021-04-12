Entertainment

Nashville SC plays FC Cincinnati in season opener

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

FC Cincinnati vs. Nashville SC

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville SC starts the season at home against FC Cincinnati.

Nashville SC finished 8-7-8 overall and 4-2-5 at home during the 2020 season. Nashville SC averaged 0.5 goals on 1.8 shots on goal per game a season ago.

FC Cincinnati finished 4-15-4 overall during the 2020 season while going 2-10-0 on the road. FC Cincinnati scored 13 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 37.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville SC: None listed.

FC Cincinnati: Alvaro Barreal (injured).

