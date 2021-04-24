Barty beats Svitolina in birthday comeback to reach final

Elina Svitolina of Ukraine reacts during her semifinal tennis match with Ashleigh Barty of Australia of the women's singles WTA Tour Porsche Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany, Saturday, April 24, 2021. (Marijan Murat/Pool via AP) AP

Top-ranked Ash Barty celebrated her birthday on Saturday by coming back from a set down to beat the fourth-seeded Elina Svitolina 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2 and book her place in the Porsche Grand Prix final.

The new 25-year-old Barty clicked from the second set, when Svitolina was unable to serve out the match at 5-4. Barty was down 4-2 in the tiebreaker but fought back again. The Australian converted four of her 10 break point opportunities to win in just over two hours.

Barty will play the second-seeded Simona Halep or Aryna Sabalenka in Sunday’s final as she bids for her first clay title since the 2019 French Open.