Celebrity birthdays for the week of May 9-15:

May 9: Today’s Birthdays: Actor-turned-politician Glenda Jackson is 85. Guitarist Sonny Curtis of Buddy Holly and The Crickets is 84. Producer-director James L. Brooks is 84. Singer Tommy Roe is 79. Singer-guitarist Richie Furay (Buffalo Springfield, Poco) is 77. Singer Clint Holmes is 75. Actor Candice Bergen is 75. Actor Anthony Higgins (“Raiders of the Lost Ark”) is 74. Musician Billy Joel is 72. Bassist Tom Petersson of Cheap Trick is 71. Actor Alley Mills (“The Bold and the Beautiful,” “The Wonder Years”) is 70. Actor Amy Hill (“Magnum P.I.”) is 68. Actor Wendy Crewson (“Revenge”) is 65. Actor John Corbett (“My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” ″Northern Exposure”) is 60. Singer David Gahan of Depeche Mode is 59. Actor Sonja Sohn (“Body of Proof,” ″The Wire”) is 57. Rapper Ghostface Killah of Wu-Tang Clan is 51. Guitarist Mike Myerson of Heartland is 50. Actor Chris Diamantopoulos (“Episodes,” ″24″) is 46. Singer Tamia is 46. Trombonist Dan Regan of Reel Big Fish is 44. Singer Pierre Bouvier of Simple Plan is 42. Actor Rosario Dawson is 42. Musician Andrew W.K. is 42. Actor Rachel Boston (“Witches of East End,” ″In Plain Sight,” ″American Dreams”) is 39. TV personality Audrina Patridge (“The Hills”) is 36. Actor Grace Gummer (“American Horror Story,” ″The Newsroom”) is 35.

May 10: Singer Henry Fambrough of The Spinners is 83. Actor David Clennon (“thirtysomething”) is 78. Filmmaker Jim Abrahams (“The Naked Gun,” “Airplane!”) is 77. Singer Donovan is 75. Singer Graham Gouldman of 10cc is 75. Singer Dave Mason is 75. Actor Mike Hagerty (“Friends”) is 67. Sports anchor Chris Berman is 66. Actor Bruce Penhall (“CHiPs”) is 64. Actor Victoria Rowell (“The Young and the Restless”) is 62. Singer Bono of U2 is 61. Drummer Danny Carey of Tool is 60. Actor Darryl M. Bell (“A Different World”) is 58. Model Linda Evangelista is 56. Rapper Young MC is 54. Actor Erik Palladino (“ER”) is 53. Singer Richard Patrick of Filter is 53. Actor Lenny Venito (“Kevin Can Wait”) is 52. Actor Dallas Roberts (“Dallas Buyers Club,” ″The Good Wife”) is 51. Actor Leslie Stefanson (“The Hunted,” ″The General’s Daughter”) is 50. Actor Todd Lowe (“True Blood,” ″Gilmore Girls”) is 49. Actor Andrea Anders (“Joey”) is 46. Bassist Jesse Vest of Tantric and of Days of the New is 44. Actor Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live,” ″Kenan and Kel”) is 43. Singer Jason Dalyrimple of Soul For Real is 41. Drummer Joey Zehr of The Click Five is 38. Actor Lindsey Shaw (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 32. Actor Lauren Potter (“Glee”) is 31.

May 11: Comedian Mort Sahl is 94. Jazz musician Carla Bley is 85. Singer Eric Burdon (The Animals, War) is 80. Actor Pam Ferris (“Call the Midwife”) is 73. Actor Shohreh Aghdashloo (“24″) is 69. Actor Frances Fisher (“Resurrection,” ″Titanic”) is 69. Actor Boyd Gaines is 68. Drummer Mark Herndon (Alabama) is 66. Former MTV VJ Martha Quinn is 62. Country singer Tim Raybon of The Raybon Brothers is 58. Actor Tim Blake Nelson (“Lincoln,” ″O Brother, Where Art Thou?”) is 57. Actor Jeffrey Donovan (TV’s “Fargo”) is 53. Bassist Keith West of Heartland is 53. Actor Nicky Katt (“Boston Public”) is 50. Actor Coby Bell (“Third Watch”) is 46. Cellist Perttu Kivilaakso of Apocalyptica is 43. Actor Austin O’Brien (“Last Action Hero”) is 40. Actor Jonathan Jackson (“Nashville,” ″Tuck Everlasting”) is 39. Rapper Ace Hood is 33. Singer Prince Royce is 32. Actor Annabelle Attanasio (“Bull”) is 28. Musician Howard Lawrence of Disclosure is 27.

May 12: Composer Burt Bacharach is 93. Actor Millie Perkins (“Knots Landing”) is 85. Country singer Billy Swan is 79. Actor Linda Dano (“Another World”) is 78. Singer Steve Winwood is 73. Actor Lindsay Crouse is 73. Actor Bruce Boxleitner is 71. Singer Billy Squier is 71. Actor Gabriel Byrne is 71. Blues musician Guy Davis is 69. Country singer Kix Brooks of Brooks and Dunn is 66. Drummer Eric Singer of Kiss is 63. Actor Ving Rhames is 62. Guitarist Billy Duffy of The Cult is 60. Actor Emilio Estevez is 59. Actor April Grace (“Lost,” ″Joan of Arcadia”) is 59. Actor Vanessa Williams (“Soul Food,” ″Melrose Place”) is 58. TV personality Carla Hall (“The Chew”) is 57. Keyboardist Eddie Kilgallon (Ricochet) is 56. Actor Stephen Baldwin is 55. Actor Scott Schwartz (“A Christmas Story”) is 53. Actor Kim Fields (“Living Single,” ″The Facts of Life”) is 52. Actor Samantha Mathis (TV’s “The Strain”) is 51. Actor Jamie Luner (“Melrose Place,” ″Profiler”) is 50. Actor Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”) is 49. Actor Mackenzie Astin (“Scandal,” “The Facts of Life”) is 48. Bassist Matt Mangano of Zac Brown Band is 45. Actor Rebecca Herbst (“General Hospital”) is 44. Actor Malin Akerman (“Trophy Wife”) is 43. Actor Jason Biggs (“American Pie”) is 43. Actor Rami Malik (“Bohemian Rhapsody,” ″Mr. Robot”) is 40. Actor Clare Bowen (“Nashville”) is 37. Actor Emily VanCamp (“Revenge”) is 35. Actor Malcolm David Kelley (“Lost”) is 29. Actor Sullivan Sweeten (“Everybody Loves Raymond”) is 26.

May 13: Actor Buck Taylor (“Gunsmoke,” ″Gods and Generals”) is 83. Actor Harvey Keitel is 82. Actor Zoe Wanamaker (“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”) is 73. Actor Franklyn Ajaye (“Car Wash,” TV’s “Deadwood”) is 72. Singer Stevie Wonder is 71. Actor Leslie Winston (TV: “The Waltons”) is 65. Comedian Stephen Colbert (“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”) is 57. Drummer John Richardson of The Gin Blossoms is 57. Actor Tom Verica (“American Dreams”) is 57. Singer Darius Rucker (Hootie and the Blowfish) is 55. Actor Susan Floyd (“All My Children”) is 53. Drummer Andy Williams of Casting Crowns is 49. Actor Brian Geraghty (“The Alienist,” ″Boardwalk Empire”) is 46. Bassist Mickey Madden of Maroon 5 is 42. Actor Iwan Rheon (“Game of Thrones”) is 36. Actor Lena Dunham (“Girls”) is 35. Actor Robert Pattinson is 35. Actor Candice Accola King (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 34. Actor Hunter Parrish (“Weeds”) is 34. Bassist Wylie Gelber of Dawes is 33. Actor Debby Ryan (“Jessie”) is 28.

May 14: Guitarist Gene Cornish of The Rascals is 77. Movie director-producer George Lucas is 77. Actor Meg Foster (“Cagney and Lacey”) is 73. Director Robert Zemeckis (“Forrest Gump,” ″Back to the Future”) is 70. Musician David Byrne (Talking Heads) is 69. Actor Tim Roth is 60. Guitarist C.C. DeVille of Poison is 59. Singer Ian Astbury of The Cult is 59. Actor Danny Huston (“John Adams” miniseries) is 59. Musician Fabrice Morvan of Milli Vanilli is 55. Bassist Mike Inez of Alice In Chains is 55. Singer Raphael Saadiq (Tony! Toni! Tone!) is 55. Actor Cate Blanchett is 52. Singer Danny Wood of New Kids on the Block is 52. Director Sofia Coppola (“Lost In Translation”) is 50. Actor Gabriel Mann (“Revenge”) is 49. Singer Natalie Appleton of All Saints is 48. Singer Shanice is 48. Actor Carla Jimenez (“Growing Up Fisher”) is 47. Guitarist Henry Garza of Los Lonely Boys is 43. Singer Ketch Secor of Old Crow Medicine Show is 43. Singer-guitarist Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys is 42. Bassist Mike Retondo of Plain White T’s is 40. Actor Amber Tamblyn (“Two and a Half Men,” ″Joan of Arcadia”) is 38. Actor Lina Esco (“S.W.A.T.”) is 36. Actor Miranda Cosgrove (“iCarly”) is 28.

May 15: Actor-singer Anna Maria Alberghetti is 85. Counterculture icon Wavy Gravy is 85. Singer Lenny Welch is 82. Actor-singer Lainie Kazan is 79. Actor Gunilla Hutton (“Petticoat Junction,” ″Hee Haw”) is 79. Actor Chazz Palminteri (“Analyze This,” ″Mulholland Falls”) is 54. Musician Brian Eno is 73. Actor Nicholas Hammond (“The Sound of Music”) is 71. Musician Mike Oldfield is 68. Actor Lee Horsley (“Matt Houston”) is 66. Rapper Melle Mel of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five is 60. Actor David Charvet (“Melrose Place”) is 49. Actor Russell Hornsby (“Grimm”) is 47. Actor David Krumholtz (“Numb3rs”) is 43. Bassist David Hartley of The War on Drugs is 41. Actor Jamie-Lynn Sigler (“The Sopranos”) is 40. Actor Alexandra Breckenridge (“The Walking Dead,” ″American Horror Story”) is 39. Guitarist Brad Shultz of Cage the Elephant is 39. Guitarist Nick Perri (Shinedown) is 37.