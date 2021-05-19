Lollapalooza returning this summer to Chicago lakefront park

Lollapalooza is returning to Chicago this summer, a year after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the music festival that attracts hundreds of thousands of people to a lakefront park, the mayor's office said Tuesday.

Lollapalooza will return to Grant Park at full capacity July 29-Aug. 1, and the line-up of entertainers will be released at 10 a.m. Wednesday, with tickets going on sale two hours later, Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office said.

“Here in Chicago, the word ‘Lollapalooza’ has always been synonymous with summer, great music and four days of unforgettable fun — which made last year’s decision to postpone it all the more difficult,” Lightfoot said in a news release.

People attending the music festival will be required to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 or have negative COVID-19 test results the day before entry, officials said.

Organizers said they will detail the festival entry process in early July.

Lollapalooza typically welcomes 100,000 daily attendees to see more than 170 acts perform across eight stages. Officials announced in June 2020 that last year's festival had been canceled due to concerns about coronavirus spreading among concertgoers.

Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said Lollapalooza’s return was made possible by the “tremendous progress” Chicago has made in containing the spread of the coronavirus. She said daily case rates, positivity rates and other “leading metrics” are all either stable or declining.

“This is a reason to celebrate and why we’re able to make this announcement today,” Arwady said in a news release.