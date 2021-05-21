Entertainment
The shows that will be on network TV in primetime this fall
A look at the primetime lineups for the major networks, as announced in recent days as part of their annual presentations to advertisers. All times Eastern.
ABC
Monday:
8 p.m. — “Dancing with the Stars”
10 p.m. — “The Good Doctor”
Tuesday:
8 p.m. — “The Bachelorette”
10 p.m. — “Queens”
Wednesday:
8 p.m. — “The Goldbergs”
8:30 p.m. — “The Wonder Years”
9 p.m. — “The Conners”
9:30 p.m. — “Home Economics”
Thursday:
8 p.m. — “Station 19”
9 p.m. — “Grey’s Anatomy”
10 p.m. — “Big Sky”
Friday:
8 p.m. — “Shark Tank”
9 p.m. — “20/20”
Saturday:
8 p.m. — “Saturday Night Football”
Sunday:
7 p.m. — “America’s Funniest Home Videos”
8 p.m. — “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune”
9 p.m. — “Supermarket Sweep”
10 p.m. — “The Rookie”
CBS
MONDAY
8 p.m. — “The Neighborhood.”
8:30 p.m. — “Bob Hearts Abishola.”
9 p.m. — “NCIS.”
10 p.m. — “NCIS: Hawai’i.”
Tuesday:
8 p.m. — “FBI.”
9 p.m. — “FBI: International.”
10 p.m. — “FBI: Most Wanted.”
Wednesday:
8 p.m. — “Survivor.”
9 p.m. — “Tough as Nails.”
10 p.m. — “CSI: Vegas.”
Thursday:
8 p.m. — “Young Sheldon.”
8:30 p.m. — ”United States of Al.”
9 p.m. — “Ghosts.”
9:30 p.m. — “B Positive.”
10 p.m. — “Bull.”
Friday:
8 p.m. — “S.W.A.T.”
9 p.m. — “Magnum P.I.”
10 p.m. “Blue Bloods.”
Saturday:
8-10 p.m. — Saturday reruns.
10 p.m. — “48 Hours.”
Sunday:
7 p.m. — “60 Minutes.”
8 p.m. — “The Equalizer.”
9 p.m. “NCIS: Los Angeles.”
10 p.m. “Seal Team.”
FOX
Monday:
8 p.m. — “9-1-1.”
9 p.m. — “The Big Leap.”
Tuesday:
8 p.m. — “The Resident.”
9 p.m. — “Our Kind of People.”
Wednesday:
8 p.m. — “The Masked Singer.”
9 p.m. — “Alter Ego.”
Thursday:
8 p.m. — “Thursday Night Football.”
Friday:
8 p.m. — “WWE’S Friday Night Smackdown.”
Saturday:
7 p.m. — “Fox Sports Saturday.”
Sunday:
7 p.m. — “NFL on Fox”
7:30 p.m. — “The OT” and Fox repeats.
8 p.m. — “The Simpsons.”
8:30 p.m. — “The Great North.”
9 p.m. — “Bob’s Burgers.”
9:30 p.m. — “Family Guy.”
NBC
Monday:
8 p.m. — “The Voice.”
10 p.m. — “Ordinary Joe.”
Tuesday:
8 p.m. — “The Voice.”
9 p.m. — “La Brea.”
10 p.m. — “New Amsterdam.”
Wednesday:
8 p.m. — “Chicago Med.”
9 p.m. — “Chicago Fire.”
10 p.m. — “Chicago P.D.”
Thursday:
8 p.m. — “Law & Order: For the Defense.”
9 p.m. — “Law & Order: SVU.”
10 p.m. — “Law & Order: Organized Crime.”
Friday:
8 p.m. — “The Blacklist.”
9 p.m. — “Dateline NBC.”
Saturday:
8 p.m. — Drama reruns.
9 p.m. — “Dateline Weekend Mystery.”
10 p.m. — “SNL Vintage.”
Sunday:
7 p.m. — “Football Night in America.”
8:20 p.m. — “NBC Sunday Night Football.”
