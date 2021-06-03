This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, May 29, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group.

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. "Legacy: A Novel" by Nora Roberts (St. Martin's) Last week: —

2. "Sooley: A Novel" by John Grisham (Doubleday) Last week: 1

3. "The Last Thing He Told Me: A Novel" by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster) Last week: 9

4. "Project Hail Mary" by Andy Weir (Ballantine) Last week: 3

5. "The Saboteurs (An Isaac Bell Adventure)" by Clive Cussler and Jack Du Brul (Putnam) Last week: —

6. "The Midnight Library" by Matt Haig (Viking) Last week: 7

7. "While Justice Sleeps: A Novel" by Stacey Abrams (Doubleday) Last week: 4

8. "21st Birthday (Women's Murder Club, 21)" by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown) Last week: 2

9. "That Summer: A Novel" by Jennifer Weiner (Atria) Last week: 6

10. "A Gambling Man" by David Baldacci (Grand Central) Last week: 8

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "Killing the Mob: The Fight Against Organized Crime in America" by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin's) Last week: 3

2. "The Women of the Bible Speak: The Wisdom of 16 Women and Their Lessons for Today" by Shannon Bream (Broadside) Last week: 14

3. "The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays On A Human-Centered Planet (Signed Edition)" by John Green (Dutton) Last week: 1

4. "What Happened to You? Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing" by Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron/Oprah) Last week: 7

5. "The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country" by Amanda Gorman (Viking) Last week: 9

6. "Greenlights" by Matthew McConaughey (Crown) Last week: 12

7. "A Course Called America: Fifty States, Five Thousand Fairways, and the Search for the Great American Golf Course" by Tom Coyne (Avid Reader) Last week: —

8. "Breaking the News: Exposing the Establishment Media's Hidden Deals and Secret Corruption" by Alex Marlow (Threshold Editions) Last week: 6

9. "Zero Fail: The Rise and Fall of the Secret Service" by Carol Leonnig (Random House) Last week: 5

10. "The Premonition: A Pandemic Story" by Michael Lewis (Norton) Last week: 15