Entertainment
The top 10 movies on the Apple Store
Movies US charts:
1. Nobody
2. Demon Slayer - Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train
3. The Misfits
4. The Courier (2021)
5. The Hitman’s Bodyguard
6. The Dry
7. Cruella
8. Lansky
9. Wrath of Man
10. Godzilla vs. Kong
Movies US charts - Independent:
1. The Dry
2. The Marksman (2021)
3. Our Friend
4. Another Round
5. The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy
6. Promising Young Woman
7. An Unknown Compelling Force
8. Minari
9. The Birthday Cake
10. Censor
Comments