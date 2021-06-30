Women’s Champions League to stream free in much of world

FILE - In this Sunday, May 16, 2021 file photo, Barcelona players pose for a photograph with the trophy after winning the UEFA Women's Champions League final soccer match against Chelsea in Gothenburg, Sweden. European women’s soccer will gain new exposure when all Women’s Champions League games from the group stage are broadcast live on YouTube by DAZN for the next two seasons, it was announced Wednesday, June 30, 2021. In the second half of the four-year deal, the number of free games will drop to 19 games including the final. The games will be streamed worldwide except in China, and the Middle East and North Africa region (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) AP

European women's soccer will gain new exposure when all Women's Champions League games from the group stage are broadcast live on YouTube by DAZN for the next two seasons.

In the second half of the four-year deal, the number of free games will drop to 19 games including the final.

The games will be streamed worldwide except in China, and the Middle East and North Africa region.

Next season marks the start of a new format for the competition as it moves to a 16-team group stage, with the top two from each group moving to an eight-team knockout phase.