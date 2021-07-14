Entertainment

Jordan Pavlin named editor in chief of Alfred A. Knopf

The Associated Press

This image released by Knopf shows Jordan Pavlin, newly named editor in chief of publisher Alfred A. Knopf. Pavlin succeeds Sonny Mehta, who presided over Knopf for decades until his death in 2019. (Karen Haberberg/Knopf via AP)
NEW YORK

Jordan Pavlin, the publisher of such young and acclaimed authors as Tommy Orange, Ayana Mathis and Yaa Gyasi, has been promoted to editor in chief of Alfred A. Knopf, among the book world's most prestigious jobs.

“Her ability to identify the potential of a writer to deliver a transcendent work is nothing short of remarkable,” Knopf publisher and executive vice president Reagan Arthur announced Wednesday.

“Jordan’s reading palate is broad, and her enthusiasm for fine storytelling infectious. She is always willing to go the distance for every writer on our list. But the equally significant contribution Jordan has made to our success is the support she provides to other editors. They know her to be a discerning (and voracious) reader. They trust her assessments. And they call on her for input and advice on almost every acquisition that we make. I, too, lean on Jordan for advice and counsel."

Pavlin, who joined Knopf in 1996 and most recently was senior vice president and editorial director, has also worked with Nathan Englander, Karen Russell, Jenny Offill and Julie Orringer. She succeeds Sonny Mehta, who presided over Knopf for decades until his death in 2019.

