Thursday Sports in Brief

GOLF

SANDWICH, England (AP) — Louis Oosthuizen is the clubhouse leader at the British Open and has a place in the record book at Royal St. George’s.

Coming off two runner-up finishes in the last two majors, Oosthuizen took advantage of soft conditions on a links known for its crazy bounces. He shot a 6-under 64. That matches the lowest opening round of a British Open at Royal St. George’s. Christy O’Connor Jr. had a 64 in the first round of 1981. O’Connor went on to tie for third.

Jordan Spieth is right behind with a 65. That’s what he shot in the first round when he won at Royal Birkdale in 2017. Brian Harman also had a 65 on a day of low scoring. Stewart Cink was among those at 66.

The last two U.S. Open champions started at 71. One was Bryson DeChambeau. The other was Jon Rahm.

MLB

NEW YORK (AP) — The Yankees’ post-All-Star break opener against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night was postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests among vaccinated New York pitchers Jonathan Loaisiga, Nestor Cortes Jr. and Wandy Peralta.

Loaisiga went on the COVID-19 injured list Saturday, when the Yankees were in Houston, and he did not travel home with the team Sunday. Cortes and Peralta went on the COVID-19 IL on Thursday.

OLYMPICS

Bradley Beal will miss the Olympics after being placed into health and safety protocols and the U.S. men’s basketball team said it will replace him on its roster at a later date.

The Americans also announced Thursday that forward Jerami Grant has also been played in health and safety protocols “out of an abundance of caution.”

TOKYO (AP) — Australian tennis player Alex de Minaur has tested positive for COVID-19 and has withdrawn from the Tokyo Olympics.

The Australian Olympic team’s chef de mission Ian Chesterman told media in Tokyo on Friday that de Minaur was “shattered” over the news.

De Minaur, Australia’s top-ranked men’s player at No. 17. He was scheduled to play both singles and doubles.

PRAGUE (AP) — Zuzana Hejnova, a two-time world champion in the 400-meter hurdles, won’t compete in the Tokyo Olympics due to an Achilles tendon injury, she said Thursday.

Hejnova’s back and Achilles problems prevented her from competing this season and she won’t fully recover for the Tokyo Games, which open in eight days.

The 34-year-old Czech Republic athlete said she “could barely walk let alone to train properly” in recent weeks.

NFL

Four NFL teams remain under 50% vaccinated less than two weeks from the start of training camp, a person familiar with the vaccination rates told The Associated Press.

Washington, Indianapolis, Arizona and the Los Angeles Chargers had the four lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the league as of Thursday, according to the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity, because the league hasn’t released the numbers.

Pittsburgh, Miami, Carolina and Denver have the highest vaccination rates and are among 10 teams that have achieved at least 85%.

— By AP Football Writer Rob Maaddi.

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

NCAA President Mark Emmert said Thursday the time is right to consider a decentralized and deregulated version of college sports, shifting power to conferences and campuses and reconsidering how schools are aligned.

Emmert said the recent Supreme Court ruling against the NCAA along with the lifting of restrictions on athletes monetizing their fame should be a catalyst to “rethink” what college sports is about.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Basketball player Myles Powell has sued Seton Hall, coach Kevin Willard and a staff member for failing to diagnose a knee injury during his senior season, causing him to suffer severe physical and financial damage.

Powell was the Big East Conference player of the year in the 2019-20 season.

The lawsuit was filed in state Superior Court in Essex County, New Jersey. It also names Tony Testa as a co-defendant, identifying him as the director of sports medicine at the university and the basketball team’s physician.

BOXING

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tyson Fury’s third heavyweight title fight with Deontay Wilder has been postponed to Oct. 9 after Fury tested positive for COVID-19.

The promoters announced the new date for the pay-per-view show Thursday. Fury and Wilder will still fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) and Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) had been scheduled to meet July 24 to complete their entertaining fight trilogy.

COURTS

SEATTLE (AP) — A judge ordered former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers star Richard Sherman released from jail without bail Thursday following his arrest on suspicion of trying to break in to his in-laws’ home.

King County District Court Judge Fa’amomoi Masaniai found probable cause that Sherman committed criminal trespassing, malicious mischief, driving under the influence and resisting arrest. Prosecutors did not ask the judge for a finding on a felony residential burglary allegation for which he was initially booked. They have not yet filed charges.

Masaniai declined to set $10,000 bail as prosecutors requested.

OBITUARY

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dennis Murphy, a sports entrepreneur who co-founded professional leagues in basketball, hockey, tennis and roller hockey that featured innovations in marketing, rules and playing style, died Thursday. He was 94.

Murphy died of congestive heart failure at an assisted living facility in the Orange County city of Placentia, California, according to his son, Dennis Jr.

The elder Murphy co-founded the American Basketball Association, World Hockey Association, World Team Tennis and Roller Hockey International.