Intersect ENT: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif.

Intersect ENT Inc. (XENT) on Friday reported a loss of $16.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Menlo Park, California-based company said it had a loss of 50 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 49 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 42 cents per share.

The maker of absorbable nasal implants posted revenue of $27.3 million in the period.

Intersect ENT shares have increased 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 25% in the last 12 months.

August 06, 2021 9:36 PM
