The Latest: 5-time MVP Peyton Manning enters Hall of Fame

The Latest on the Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions:

Canton is Peyton’s Place.

Peyton Manning, the record-setting quarterback who won Super Bowls for Indianapolis and Denver — and five, yes, five, MVP awards — has been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The seven-time All-Pro considered among the headiest and resourceful players in league history was a slam-dunk choice for the hall in his first year of eligibility. In his 18 NFL seasons, Manning was a measuring stick at the position, and the first QB to win Super Bowls with two franchises.

The son of college football great Archie Manning and brother of former Giants QB (and two-time Super Bowl winner) Eli Manning, Peyton was the top overall draft choice in 1998 and, by the next year was establishing himself as an NFL force. He led the league in touchdown passes four times, including a phenomenal 55 in 2013 for the Broncos.

“I don't know about you but I will never be done with this game.” said Manning, who earlier stood at the podium and nodded and smiled while his ovation went on. He then joked about how short the length of the limited speeches are this year, mentioning that Ray Lewis just concluded his speech “which began in 2018.”

Thrilled to be entering the hall on the same weekend as “one of my favorite teammates, Edgerrin James,” Manning also urged anyone involved in the NFL to “ignite the future of the sport. If not, we are not doing football justice. It is about nurturing football to live another day, another year ... The future of this game is ours to shape."

The first man to win Super Bowls as a player, assistant coach and head coach, Tom Flores has been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Flores was a backup quarterback for the Chiefs in the fourth Super Bowl, a Raiders assistant to John Madden in the ninth, and head coach when the Raiders won the 15th and 18th games.

Despite the chaos surrounding the Raiders as owner Al Davis filed lawsuits against the NFL, Flores kept the ship afloat. And more: his overall record against Hall of Fame coaches Don Shula, Bill Walsh, Chuck Noll and Tom Landry was 12-4.

Flores, of Mexican descent, long ago became a hero to the Latino community, a symbol of success on and off the field.

Explaining to the crowd — which shouted “Raiders” as he rose from his wheelchair and also when he stood at the podium — why he was scheduled second to speak, Flores said “I'm 84 years old, I go to bed at 9 o'clock. Where's my pillow?”

“Being at this enshrinement,” he added, “means the world to me.”

Drew Pearson likely figured it would take a Hail Mary for him to get into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Nope. Pearson has been inducted into the shrine as a senior member.

The former standout receiver for Dallas from 1973-83 was a three-time All-Pro who made the NFL’s 1970s All-Decade Team. He was the only position player from that squad not in the hall.

Pearson, of course, caught Roger Staubach’s winning touchdown pass in a 1975 playoff game at Minnesota that is considered the original Hail Mary. But he should be recognized for 557 catches, including postseason, for nearly 9,000 yards and 56 touchdowns.

“This confirms it,” Pearson said after noting his bust's hairdo. "I had the biggest Afro in NFL history.

“The wait is over. How about that! A tough long journey on the road less traveled."

With the 20 members of the class of 2020 now enshrined, the Pro Football Hall of Fame turns its attention to inducting eight men from the class of 2021.

Peyton Manning, John Lynch, Calvin Johnson, Charles Woodson and Alan Faneca are being inducted as modern-day players at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Tom Flores will enter in the coaching category, Drew Pearson in the senior category.

Bill Nunn, who was recognized posthumously in April from the contributors, will be featured in a video tribute.

Inducted on Saturday were coaches Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson; former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue; safeties Troy Polamalu, Steve Atwater, Donnie Shell, and Cliff Harris; receivers Harold Carmichael and Isaac Bruce; guard Steve Hutchinson and tackle Jimbo Covert; and running back Edgerrin James. Video tributes were paid to eight members of the class of 2020 or the centennial class who have died: executive George Young; safety Bobby Dillon; defensive tackle Alex Karras; offensive tackles Duke Slater and Winston Hill; NFL films co-founder Steve Sabol; receiver Mac Speedie; and defensive end/linebacker Ed Sprinkle.