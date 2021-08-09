Time’s Up leader resigns after criticism about Cuomo ties

FILE - Roberta Kaplan poses for a photo in Atherton Calif., Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. The Time's Up leader resigned Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 over fallout from her work advising Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration when he was first hit with sexual harassment allegations last year. Kaplan cited her work counseling Cuomo and his former top aide, Melissa DeRosa, through the attorney general's investigation, according to The New York Times. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron, File) AP

Time’s Up leader Roberta Kaplan resigned Monday over fallout from her work advising Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration when he was first hit with sexual harassment allegations last year.

Kaplan cited her work counseling Cuomo and his former top aide, Melissa DeRosa, through the attorney general’s investigation, according to The New York Times.

“I therefore have reluctantly come to the conclusion that an active law practice is no longer compatible with serving on the Board at Time’s Up at this time and I hereby resign,” Kaplan wrote in her resignation letter.

Kaplan was the Chair of the Board of Directors of Time’s Up and cofounder of the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which aids women who have experienced sexual harassment and discrimination in the workplace.