Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
1. Foo Fighters; $1,591,826; $84.55.
2. James Taylor; $999,827; $105.17.
3. L.A.B; $519,115; $59.70.
4. Sebastian Maniscalco; $491,677; $106.97.
5. Brandi Carlile; $483,339; $69.64.
6. Toby Keith; $378,517; $68.77.
7. Little Big Town; $322,087; $73.74.
8. Franco Escamilla; $273,580; $73.24.
9. Cody Johnson; $256,711; $45.61.
10. David Bisbal; $239,284; $50.36.
11. Gabriel Iglesias; $218,206; $60.85.
12. Goose; $185,438; $51.07.
13. Jamey Johnson; $180,605; $42.22.
14. “The Royal Comedy Tour” / Sommore; $178,122; $80.42.
15. Styx; $166,815; $69.94.
16. Cole Swindell; $160,754; $53.57.
17. Blues Traveler; $158,515; $61.45.
18. Keith Sweat; $150,208; $51.27.
19. Foreigner; $143,039; $68.01.
20. Koe Wetzel; $139,321; $41.18.
