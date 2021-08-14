Cindric completes Team Penske sweep with Xfinity win at Indy

Sage Karam (31) drives out of the final turn during practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) AP

Austin Cindric took the lead early in the third stage at Indianapolis and held on Saturday for his NASCAR Xfinity Series-leading sixth victory of the season.

He beat pole-winner AJ Allmendinger by 2.108 seconds. Justin Haley was third.

It's Cindric's first victory at the Brickyard — and the second straight in 3 1/2 hours for Team Penske. Will Power won the IndyCar race earlier Saturday on the track's 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course.

“I can't even begin to put into words what it means to win at Indianapolis,” Cindric said.

Cindric, the son of Tim Cindric, Penske's president, will try to make it three in a row when the Brickyard 200 is held on the same course Sunday.

It sure didn't come easily for Cindric.

By qualifying second, like Power, he avoided getting involved in the chaotic first-lap start that sent multiple cars spinning and colliding through the turn. One car's tires actually left the track before safely coming down.

It was that kind of day on the road course — again.

Drivers aggressively tapped and banged their way through the field as they attempted to pass, leaving cars discolored and damage. Two cars even slid into the infield tire barrier though neither driver was seriously injured.

But after watching Haley beat Riley Herbst to win the first stage and Allmendinger take the second stage under caution, finishing ahead of Haley and Noah Gragson, Cindric took advantage of his opportunity to move to the front of the pack and pulled away for the victory.

Cindric, the points leader and defending series champ, has 13 Xfinity wins — all since 2019.

PENALTY BOX

Race officials sent six cars to the back of the field for the start of the race — three for unapproved adjustments, two for missing driver introductions and one for an unapproved tire change. The affected drivers were Landon Cassill, Sam Mayer, Austin Dillon, Kyle Weatherman, JJ Yeley and Ryan Sieg.

UP NEXT

The Xfinity Series returns to oval racing next Saturday at Michigan International Speedway.