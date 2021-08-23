FILE - Elliott Gould attends the CBS Summer Soiree during the Summer TCA's on Aug. 1, 2017, in Los Angeles. Gould turns 83 on Aug. 29. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Aug. 29-Sept. 4:

Aug. 29: Actor Betty Lynn (“The Andy Griffith Show”) is 95. Movie director William Friedkin is 86. Actor Elliott Gould is 83. Actor Deborah Van Valkenburgh (“Too Close For Comfort”) is 69. Keyboardist Dan Truman of Diamond Rio is 65. Actor Rebecca DeMornay is 62. Bassist-singer Me’Shell NdegeOcello is 53. Singer Carl Martin of Shai is 51. Actor Carla Gugino is 50. Guitarist Kyle Cook of Matchbox Twenty is 46. Actor John Hensley (“Nip/Tuck”) is 44. Actor Kate Simses (“Dr. Ken”) is 42. Bassist David Desrosiers of Simple Plan is 41. Actor Jennifer Landon (“As the World Turns”) is 38. Actor Lea Michele (“Glee”) is 34. Actor Charlotte Ritchie (“Call the Midwife”) is 32. Singer Liam Payne who got his start in One Direction is 28.

Aug. 30: Actor Elizabeth Ashley is 82. Actor-turned-politician Ben Jones (“The Dukes of Hazzard”) is 80. Actor John Kani (“Black Panther”) is 79. Comedian Lewis Black (“The Daily Show”) is 73. Actor Timothy Bottoms (film’s “The Last Picture Show,” TV’s “The Paper Chase”) is 68. Jazz saxophonist Gerald Albright is 64. Actor Michael Chiklis (“The Fantastic Four,” ″The Shield”) is 58. Actor Michael Michele (“ER,” ″Homicide: Life on the Street”) is 55. Country singer Sherrie Austin is 50. Guitarist Lars Frederiksen of Rancid is 50. Actor Cameron Diaz is 49. TV personality Lisa Ling (“The View”) is 48. Singer-guitarist Aaron Barrett of Reel Big Fish is 47. Actor Raul Castillo (“Looking”) is 44. Actor Michael Gladis (“Reckless,” ″Mad Men”) is 44. Drummer Matt Taul (Tantric, Days of the New) is 43. Singer Rachael Price of Lake Street Dive is 36. Guitarist Ryan Ross (Panic At The Disco) is 35. Actor Johanna Braddy (“Quantico”) is 34.

Aug. 31: Drummer Jerry Allison of Buddy Holly and the Crickets is 82. Singer Van Morrison is 76. Violinist Itzhak Perlman is 76. Guitarist Rudolf Schenker of Scorpions is 73. Actor Richard Gere is 72. Actor Stephen Henderson (“Fences,” ″Manchester By The Sea”) is 72. Singer Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze is 64. Drummer Gina Schock of The Go-Go’s is 64. Singer Tony DeFranco of The DeFranco Family is 62. Keyboardist Larry Waddell of Mint Condition is 58. Actor Jaime P. Gomez (“Nash Bridges”) is 56. Guitarist Jeff Russo of Tonic is 52. Singer Deborah Gibson is 51. Bassist Greg Richling of The Wallflowers is 51. Actor Zack Ward (“A Christmas Story,” ″Titus”) is 51. Actor Chris Tucker (“Rush Hour”) is 49. Actor Sara Ramirez (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 46. Singer Tamara of Trina and Tamara is 44.

Sept. 1: Actor George Maharis (“Route 66”) is 93. Comedian-actor Lily Tomlin is 82. Actor Don Stroud is 78. Singer Archie Bell of Archie Bell and the Drells is 77. Singer Barry Gibb of the Bee Gees is 75. Drummer Greg Errico of Sly and the Family Stone is 73. Talk show host Dr. Phil is 71. Singer Gloria Estefan is 64. Jazz saxophonist Boney James is 60. Singer-guitarist Grant Lee Phillips (“Gilmore Girls”) is 58. Country singer-songwriter Charlie Robison is 57. DJ Spigg Nice of Lost Boyz is 51. Actor Ricardo Antonio Chavira (“Desperate Housewives”) is 50. Actor Maury Sterling (“Homeland”) is 50. Actor Scott Speedman (“Felicity”) is 46. Singer Angaleena Presley of Pistol Annies is 45. Actor Boyd Holbrook (“Narcos”) is 40. Actor Zoe Lister-Jones (“Life in Pieces,” ″New Girl”) is 39. Guitarist Joe Trohman of Fall Out Boy is 37. Actor Aisling Loftus (“Mr. Selfridge”) is 31.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the P.M. Report and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Sept. 2: Singer Jimmy Clanton is 83. Singer Sam Gooden of The Impressions is 82. Singer-turned-minister Joe Simon is 78. Singer Rosalind Ashford of Martha and the Vandellas is 78. Sportscaster Terry Bradshaw is 73. Actor Mark Harmon is 70. Actor Linda Purl (“Happy Days,” “Matlock”) is 66. Drummer Jerry Augustyniak of 10,000 Maniacs is 63. Drummer Paul Deakin of The Mavericks is 62. Actor Keanu Reeves is 57. Actor Salma Hayek is 55. Actor Tuc Watkins (“One Life to Live”) is 55. Actor Cynthia Watros (“Lost,” ″Titus”) is 53. Singer K-Ci of K-Ci and JoJo is 52. Actor Nicholas Pinnock (“For Life”) is 48. Comedian Katt Williams (“Norbit”) is 48. Actor Michael Lombardi (“Rescue Me”) is 47. Actor Tiffany Hines (“Nikita,” “Bones”) is 44. Bassist Sam Rivers of Limp Bizkit is 44. Actor Jonathan Kite (“2 Broke Girls”) is 42. Actor Joshua Henry (“Hamilton”) is 37. Actor Allison Miller (“A Million Little Things”) is 36. Drummer Spencer Smith (Panic at the Disco) is 34. DJ-music producer Zedd is 32.

Sept. 3: Actor Pauline Collins is 81. Singer-guitarist Al Jardine of The Beach Boys is 79. Actor Valerie Perrine is 78. Drummer Donald Brewer of Grand Funk Railroad is 73. Guitarist Steve Jones of the Sex Pistols is 66. Actor Steve Schirripa (“The Sopranos”) is 64. Actor Holt McCallany (“Lights Out,” ″CSI: Miami”) is 57. Guitarist Todd Lewis of The Toadies is 56. Actor Costas Mandylor (“Picket Fences”) is 56. Actor Charlie Sheen is 56. Singer Jennifer Paige is 48. Musician Redfoo of LMFAO is 46. Actor Ashley Jones (“True Blood”) is 45. Actor Nichole Hiltz (“In Plain Sight”) is 43. Actor Joel Johnstone (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) is 43. Actor Nick Wechsler (“Revenge,” ″Roswell”) is 43. Guitarist Tomo Milicevic of 30 Seconds To Mars is 42. Actor Garrett Hedlund (“Tron”) is 37. Singer August Alsina is 29.

Sept. 4: Actor Mitzi Gaynor is 90. Singer Sonny Charles of the Checkmates, Ltd. Is 81. Actor Kenneth Kimmins (“Coach”) is 80. Singer Merald “Bubba” Knight of Gladys Knight and the Pips is 79. TV personality Dr. Jan (“The Incredible Dr. Pol”) is 79. Actor Jennifer Salt (“Soap”) is 77. Bassist Ronald LaPread (The Commodores) is 71. Actor Judith Ivey is 70. Drummer Martin Chambers of The Pretenders is 70. Actor Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs (“Welcome Back, Kotter”) is 68. Actor Khandi Alexander (“ER,” ″NewsRadio”) is 64. Actor-comedian Damon Wayans is 61. Guitarist Kim Thayil of Soundgarden is 61. Actor Richard Speight Jr. (“The Agency”) is 52. Actor Noah Taylor (2005′s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” ″Game of Thrones”) is 52. Actor Ione Skye is 51. DJ-music producer Mark Ronson is 46. Singer Richard Wingo of Jagged Edge is 46. Bassist Ian Grushka of New Found Glory is 44. Actor Wes Bentley (“American Beauty”) is 43. Actor Max Greenfield (“New Girl”) is 42. Country singer Granger Smith is 42. Singer Dan Miller of O-Town is 41. Singer Beyonce’ Knowles (Destiny’s Child) is 40. Singer-guitarist Tom Gossin of Gloriana is 40. Actor Whitney Cummings (“Whitney”) is 39. Comedian Kyle Mooney (“Saturday Night Live”) is 37. Multi-instrumentalist Neyla Pekarek (The Lumineers) is 35. Singer James Bay is 31. Actor Trevor Gagnon (“The New Adventures of Old Christine”) is 26.