Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
ABC’s “This Week” — U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy; Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Manchin, Murthy; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.
CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.; Alberto Carvalho, school superintendent in Miami-Dade County, Florida; Dr. James Versalovic, pathologist in chief, Texas Children’s Hospital.
CNN’s “State of the Union” — Murthy, Sanders, Manchin.
