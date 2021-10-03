Phillies to take on Marlins on the road

Philadelphia Phillies (82-79, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (66-95, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: TBD Marlins: Pablo Lopez (5-5, 3.03 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 111 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins +120, Phillies -140; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Philadelphia will square off on Sunday.

The Marlins are 41-39 on their home turf. Miami has hit 157 home runs as a team this season. Jesus Aguilar leads the club with 22, averaging one every 20.4 at-bats.

The Phillies are 35-45 on the road. Philadelphia's lineup has 196 home runs this season, Bryce Harper leads them with 35 homers.

The Marlins won the last meeting 3-1. Jesus Luzardo recorded his sixth victory and Jazz Chisholm went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Miami. Hans Crouse took his second loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jazz Chisholm Jr. ranks second on the Marlins with 52 RBIs and is batting .246.

Harper leads the Phillies with 77 extra base hits and is slugging .610.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 2-8, .210 batting average, 5.25 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

Phillies: 5-5, .226 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Edward Cabrera: (finger), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Jesus Sanchez: (hamstring), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jon Berti: (concussion), Brian Anderson: (shoulder), Jesus Aguilar: (knee), Jorge Alfaro: (calf).

Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Matt Moore: (back), Zach Eflin: (knee), Connor Brogdon: (groin), Archie Bradley: (oblique), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Rhys Hoskins: (groin).