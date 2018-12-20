Horoscopes for Thursday, December 20, 2018

Aries
Everything comes to you just a little bit easier when the Moon moves into Gemini. Much to your delight, it seems you're a celestial being today. You like your associates, although it's very hard for you not to feel superior to them. When it's time to perform, no one will be able to come up with the words to describe what you're doing, or how good you look while you're doing it!
Lucky Number865
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignPisces
Taurus
Are you where you had hoped to be at this point? If not, why not? Time is moving a lot faster than you think. The unspoken - if it's truly important - should be written in stone somewhere before the end of the day. A practical approach may be boring, but it's the only way to get things done. If you're back at work, delegate as much as you can, but be sure the other person has adequate instructions before handing over.
Lucky Number295
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Gemini
This is your chance to really do something because the moving Moon indicates that the follower can turn into a leader if the mood suits you. The only voices that you heed right now are those of ambition and adventure, and the only companions that you need are those who will gladly accompany you. Don't be afraid to cast off any baggage.
Lucky Number285
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Cancer
Relax moment. It's business as usual, or even better than usual. A friend or partner has the ability to simplify things that you may have complicated on your own. Popular appeal will probably sway your decision in an obvious direction at some point. Keep in mind that giving in isn't the same as giving up. You are wise enough to admit that maybe your idea or plan wasn't foolproof after all.
Lucky Number971
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignGemini
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Leo
If you continue to be self-centered and introspective for much longer, others may start thinking of you as a one hit wonder. Wait until the eyes of the audience have been distracted, and then try out some new methods. Broaden your mind in whatever way possible. At the very least, you should be proud of yourself for having the guts to go ahead with a show that has received less than positive ratings.
Lucky Number767
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignPisces
Virgo
Have you ever noticed that as one person leaves your life, another tends to enter? When this happens, it's the Universe's system of checks and balances at work. Savour the ebb and flow of human energy that is going on around you, as much as possible. Are you ripe for an affair, romance or an active social period? Start a diary if you don't have one already, because you'll probably want to record this amazing time.
Lucky Number133
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Libra
You're used to lending a helping hand, but it's time to forget about everyone else's problems for a day. You may be having a hard time, but you're hiding it well. Don't feel guilty about possessing skills that others only dream of having. As the Moon moves into Gemini, your organized state lets you advance quickly and fluidly. As long as you can keep your conscience from clouding over, the weather ahead looks just peachy.
Lucky Number541
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Scorpio
Have you been feeling bogged down lately? Some of your responsibilities seem to outweigh the rewards they bring. Remember that it's far better to care too much than not to care at all. Even if not much has been said lately, someone treasures you above all others. Savour the good moments and discard the dodgy ones whenever possible. You always have the option of filling your memory with treasures, rather than junk.
Lucky Number568
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Sagittarius
A common thread is woven throughout humanity, and you seem to have pulled the right string. Fellow travellers are united by politics, spirituality or a common goal. If you want to get the most out of this energy, be sure to keep an open mind. Judgement is a waste of time: get to know the person behind the face. Be generous with what you have.
Lucky Number851
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAries
Capricorn
Not everything is as good as it looks and upon closer inspection, it's a bit out of kilter. At one point or another, things may grind to a halt as someone else becomes obsessive about details. Sea-Goats are excellent when it comes to hard work and your systematic approach to things should save the day. However, it's best if you're not the one in charge at the moment.
Lucky Number445
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Aquarius
Aquarians know everything - we all know that, but it doesn't mean that others feel as confident as you. Don't be condescending: it isn't a nice trait, and you can be so utterly charming when you want to be. Keep in mind that everyone has his or her own way of learning. A hands-on approach guides you through a task that only looks difficult or abstract, from a distance. It might be a good idea to write down instructions for those dolts who are having a tough time grasping your brilliant concepts!
Lucky Number996
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Pisces
Instead of focusing all your energy on yourself, it's time to pay attention to the other people in your life. Someone close to you expects the world of you at the moment. Partial delivery may be all that some of you can manage, but the important thing is that you make an effort. As the Moon moves towards Gemini, some Fishes may be their own worst enemy. Lighten up and celebrate your accomplishments, rather than dwelling on your shortcomings.
Comments